No. 4 Denver downs Colorado College 3-2

Despite a career-high 46 saves by Alex Leclerc and a two-point night from Trey Bradley, Colorado College could not overcome two third-period goals by Troy Terry and fell to No. 4 Denver, 3-2, Saturday at Magness Arena.

With the victory, the Pioneers force a Game 3 in the NCHC quarterfinal series on Sunday, March 11, beginning at 6 p.m., in Denver.

Bradley got the scoring started late in the first period with the Tigers killing off a penalty. After a turnover in the Denver end, Bradley collected the puck in the neutral zone, skated in all alone from the right side and juked DU goalie Tanner Jalliett a couple of times before finding the open net with a forehand shot with 3:19 left in the opening frame. It was Bradley’s seventh goal and CC’s second shorthanded tally of the season.

The Tigers (15-16-5) caught a couple of breaks earlier in the opening period that kept the game scoreless. Blake Hillman put a slap shot from the left point past Leclerc with 6:55 left in the frame, but the officials waved it off for goaltender interference after a lengthy review. Then Jaako Heikkinen hit the post during the power play with 4:30 remaining. Leclerc continued his outstanding play at Magness with 18 saves in the first period.

After killing off their first two penalties of the game, making it 22-for-22 against Denver this year, the Pioneers took advantage of a five-minute cross-checking call on Nick Halloran when Henrik Borgstrom evened the score at the 2:06 mark of the middle period. His rocket from the right circle found the upper right corner of the net past Leclerc for Denver’s first tally of the weekend.

Denver kept the pressure on throughout the period and put another 15 shots on Leclerc, who kept the game even until late in the frame. After Denver was called for too many men on the ice, Kristian Blumenschein took a pass from Bradley at the high slot, paused for a moment to let a defender slide by and sent a wrister from the left circle past Jalliet’s stick for a 2-1 Tiger lead with 2:20 left in the second.

Terry evened things up at 2-2 with a controversial goal just 2:17 into the third period. Leclerc saved a shot from Borgstrom, but the puck slid to the left circle and went off Terry’s skate back into the net. After another lengthy review, the officials determined that Terry did not intentionally kick the puck and upheld the call.

Terry then notched the game-winner with a wrister from the right circle over Leclerc’s left shoulder with 5:31 remaining in the third period. The Pioneers were able to keep the puck in the CC end for a good chunk of the rest of the game and Leclerc was unable to get off the ice for an extra attacker until there were just 41 seconds left on the clock.

The Pioneers (19-9-8) put 49 shots on net, a season-high for a CC opponent, while the Tigers had 27, and Jalliet finished the contest with 25 saves.