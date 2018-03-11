Prescribed burns planned in central, western Colorado

Fire managers are planning prescribed burns in central and western Colorado this spring to improve wildlife habitat.
The Aspen Times reports the burns could cover more than 15 square miles (40 square kilometers) in Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties.
The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit announced the plans Friday.
Authorities say the timing of the burns depends on the weather, but they could begin as early as this week. They will be monitored by ground and engine crews.
Three burns are planned in Garfield County, two each in Eagle and Pitkin counties and one in Rio Blanco County.
