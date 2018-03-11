China lawmakers abolish presidential term limits

The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
