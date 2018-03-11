The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

The fire is predominantly in parts of northeast New Mexico and southeast Colorado. A New Mexico fire agency said the blaze began Thursday morning on private property in Union County New Mexico.

According to the agency, the fire has now burned an estimated 23,253 acres, of which 9,160 are in Colorado. Though it continues to burn, the agency said it is now 40 percent contained.

A residential structure in New Mexico has burned, but there is no immediate threat to other structures at this time. There are currently more than 100 personnel from multiple agencies fighting the fire.