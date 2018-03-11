The now dubbed "Stateline Fire" continues to burn in parts of New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.
The fire is predominantly in parts of northeast New Mexico and southeast Colorado. A New Mexico fire agency said the blaze began Thursday morning on private property in Union County New Mexico.
According to the agency, the fire has now burned an estimated 23,253 acres, of which 9,160 are in Colorado. Though it continues to burn, the agency said it is now 40 percent contained.
A residential structure in New Mexico has burned, but there is no immediate threat to other structures at this time. There are currently more than 100 personnel from multiple agencies fighting the fire.
Burn scar from Colorado/New Mexico/Oklahoma border wildfire clearly apparent in March 10 MODIS true color satellite imagery. #cowx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/KIfpkySI5Q— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 11, 2018
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
Search and rescue teams in Teller County walked in a spiral grid today near the area where a hiker found a human skull Friday night. The sheriff's office said that the skull and other bone fragments were recovered near the Catamount Trail along the northern slope of Pikes Peak.
Search and rescue teams in Teller County walked in a spiral grid today near the area where a hiker found a human skull Friday night. The sheriff's office said that the skull and other bone fragments were recovered near the Catamount Trail along the northern slope of Pikes Peak.