USS Colorado to be commissioned

The newest Virginia-class attack submarine will be commissioned this week, and it will be dubbed the USS Colorado.

The commissioning will take place at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut on Saturday, March 17. The USS Colorado will be the 15th Virginia-class attack submarine to join the US fleet.

The Navy said the Colorado is the most modern and sophisticated attack submarine in the world. The vessel can operate in both shallow and deep ocean environments, and offers commanders a broad and unique range of capabilities.

The sub is capable of launching 12 Tomahawk cruise missiles and designed to carry out the seven core competencies of the submarine force, which are: anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, delivery of Special Operations Forces, strike warfare, irregular warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and mine warfare.

The vessel is 377 feet long and weighs a whopping 7,800 tons.

The USS Colorado will be the fourth US Navy vessel to carry the Colorado moniker. The first USS Colorado was named after the Colorado River. The second USS Colorado was an armored cruiser commissioned in 1905, and the third was a ship commissioned in 1923.

For more information on the USS Colorado, you can visit the Navy's page at : www.navy.mil/coloradocommissioning.