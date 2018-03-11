Man clones best friend

An Arizona man has successfully cloned his 17-year-old blind Terrier-Bull Dog mix.
Rich Hazelwood says he paid a Texas-based company $50,000 to clone his dog Jackie.
A year later, two dogs identical to Jackie were born.
"I see so much commonality between the two. I mean they lay out in the sun and stretch out just like she does. The only difference we've been able to find is they don't have stand up ears," said Hazelwood.
Hazelwood named the two clones Julie and Jenny. He says Julie is active and Jenny is a couch potato.
Source: http://bit.ly/2FAJ4gl
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
Search and rescue teams in Teller County walked in a spiral grid today near the area where a hiker found a human skull Friday night. The sheriff's office said that the skull and other bone fragments were recovered near the Catamount Trail along the northern slope of Pikes Peak.
Search and rescue teams in Teller County walked in a spiral grid today near the area where a hiker found a human skull Friday night. The sheriff's office said that the skull and other bone fragments were recovered near the Catamount Trail along the northern slope of Pikes Peak.