CSFD extinguish motel fire on Nevada Ave.

Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a motel fire early Sunday morning.

The fire was in the roof of the Travel Star Inn & Suites on S. Nevada and Ramona Ave. Flames and smoke could be seen from the surrounding area.

Investigators said they think the fire started because of faulty wiring.

Colorado Springs Utilities was on scene to assist in the investigation

No injuries were reported.

