CSFD extinguish motel fire on Nevada Ave.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a motel fire early Sunday morning.
The fire was in the roof of the Travel Star Inn & Suites on S. Nevada and Ramona Ave. Flames and smoke could be seen from the surrounding area.
Investigators said they think the fire started because of faulty wiring.
Colorado Springs Utilities was on scene to assist in the investigation
No injuries were reported.
Small fire in roof structure of Travel Star Inn, 1703 S. Nevada Ave. Crews working on scene to extinguish fire. No injuries, 6 rooms evacuated on 2nd floor. pic.twitter.com/THHPAFgCfw— LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) March 11, 2018
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
Search and rescue teams in Teller County walked in a spiral grid today near the area where a hiker found a human skull Friday night. The sheriff's office said that the skull and other bone fragments were recovered near the Catamount Trail along the northern slope of Pikes Peak.
Search and rescue teams in Teller County walked in a spiral grid today near the area where a hiker found a human skull Friday night. The sheriff's office said that the skull and other bone fragments were recovered near the Catamount Trail along the northern slope of Pikes Peak.