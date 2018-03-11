Sunday Morning Weather: Cooler Day Ahead

Today's Forecast:

Cooler temperatures behind yesterday's front with highs only in the 40's and 50's. Winds will generally be calmer. A disturbance passing to our south and west will try to push high clouds in throughout the day, especially for areas farthest south and west. Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the teens and 20's.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 48; Low - 20. Cooler temperatures and times with clouds. Partly cloudy overnight.

PUEBLO: High - 53; Low - 18. Partly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Partly cloudy tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 53; Low - 23. Cooler and calmer today. Partly cloudy tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 42; Low - 21. Cooler and calmer today. Partly cloudy overnight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 40's; Low - Near 20. Cooler today and not as gusty. Partly cloudy and cool tonight.

PLAINS: High - 50's; Low - 10's. Breezy at times and cooler. Quiet and cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 49; Low - 20's. Passing clouds and cooler today. Quiet and cool tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Another minor disturbance heads our way for Monday with highs in the 50's. We'll have clouds trying to increase throughout the day. Moisture has been looking minimal with this and the best chance for any precipitation will be during the evening hours for the Palmer Divide and areas of Teller County. If we do get anything to develop it shouldn't amount to much. The rest of the work/school week looks dry. Temps cool a few degrees Tuesday and then really warm for the second half of the week with highs in the 60's and low 70's. Models have been fairly persistent about a system impacting the mountains and possibly spilling over into the lower elevations for St. Patty's Day Weekend. Still too soon to tell if that will come to pass.