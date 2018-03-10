State championships handed out Saturday

Southern Colorado didn't have quite the day we hoped for on Saturday. St. Mary's was a bright spot, winning the girl's 3A State Title against CSCS.

Lewis-Palmer had their state title hopes dashed by Longmont in 4A boys and Pueblo South fell in 4A girls to Evergreen to finish with the runner-up trophy.

Crowley County was hoping for a state title as well facing Yuma, however due to a late tip-off we do not have a final score as of yet. Check back at KOAA.com for those results and watch the link above for full highlights of the days action.