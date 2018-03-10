Quantcast

State championships handed out Saturday - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

State championships handed out Saturday

Posted: Updated:

Southern Colorado didn't have quite the day we hoped for on Saturday. St. Mary's was a bright spot, winning the girl's 3A State Title against CSCS.

Lewis-Palmer had their state title hopes dashed by Longmont in 4A boys and Pueblo South fell in 4A girls to Evergreen to finish with the runner-up trophy.

Crowley County was hoping for a state title as well facing Yuma, however due to a late tip-off we do not have a final score as of yet. Check back at KOAA.com for those results and watch the link above for full highlights of the days action.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?