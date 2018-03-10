Quantcast

Vail Resorts offering new Military Epic Pass for $99

COLORADO -

Vail Resorts' Epic Pass is offering a nearly 90 percent discount to all active and retired military.

The ski resort is celebrating the Epic Pass' ten-year anniversary by launching the new Military Epic Pass with a price tag of just $99 (compared to the regular price of $899).

The deal honors Vail Mountain Founders Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton, both service members, by making the slopes more accessible to the military.

"A lot of veterans can't afford to ski all the time, to really develop their skiing and this'll give them a chance to participate in snow sports," said Jim Williamson, a ski instructor at Breckenridge Ski Resort who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 25 years.

Military Epic Pass holders will have unlimited access to the following ski resorts with no blackout dates:

  • Vail
  • Beaver Creek
  • Breckenridge
  • Keystone in Colorado
  • Park City in Utah
  • Heavenly, Northstar
  • Kirkwood in Tahoe
  • Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada
  • Stowe in Vermont
  • Afton Alps in Minnesota
  • Wilmot in Wisconsin
  • Mt. Brighton in Michigan
  • Perisher in New South Wales, Australia

For every Military Epic Pass sold, Vail Resorts will be donating a dollar to the "Wounded Warrior Project."

The offer extends to military families as well as Canadian and Australian active and retired military personnel.

For more information on this offer, click here.

