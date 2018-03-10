Round one for 2030 Olympic bid in Denver underway

Round one was underway Saturday for the 2030 Olympic bid in Denver.

The debate was at Park Hill Congregation, made up of organizers for and against hosting the games in Denver. The debate was split into three groups, pros, cons and questions from the audience.

According to 9News Denver, most participants respected each others concerns and any issues that arose. A common worry for most in the meeting was for taxpayers, as other Olympic host cities have not been able to stay under budget.

But the plan for Colorado hasn't fully been thought out so the conversation surrounded social issues like affordable housing and gentrification, according to 9News Denver.

Can we do the games and should we do the games are the two main questions for the Exploratory Committee.

The deadline for Colorado to submit the bid for the 2030 Olympics is early May.