Round one for 2030 Olympic bid in Denver underway

Round one was underway Saturday for the 2030 Olympic bid in Denver.
The debate was at Park Hill Congregation, made up of organizers for and against hosting the games in Denver. The debate was split into three groups, pros, cons and questions from the audience.
According to 9News Denver, most participants respected each others concerns and any issues that arose. A common worry for most in the meeting was for taxpayers, as other Olympic host cities have not been able to stay under budget.
But the plan for Colorado hasn't fully been thought out so the conversation surrounded social issues like affordable housing and gentrification, according to 9News Denver.
Can we do the games and should we do the games are the two main questions for the Exploratory Committee.
The deadline for Colorado to submit the bid for the 2030 Olympics is early May.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
Search and rescue teams in Teller County walked in a spiral grid today near the area where a hiker found a human skull Friday night. The sheriff's office said that the skull and other bone fragments were recovered near the Catamount Trail along the northern slope of Pikes Peak.
