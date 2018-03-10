Colorado Springs woman desperate to find cure for Parkinson's Disease

In Colorado Springs a woman is desperate to find a cure for Parkinson's Disease.
Later this month she will be heading to Washington to hopefully persuade lawmakers to fund further research.
About 10 years ago, Leslie Peters life changed forever. "It was a scary time."
At the time Parkinson's Disease was not familiar to Peters, but she soon realized a tremor her husband Steve struggled with was more than just a shake. With a kid in high school and another in elementary, this brought on some serious challenges.
"He was not able to continue working and to go from being you know an executive to filing for social security disabilities, is a very humbling experience," said Peters.
Steven was misdiagnosed at first but doctors later confirmed it was Parkinson's Disease. Although the diagnosis brought new difficulties, it also meant new chances.
"We're just trying to make the best out of the time."
Something the couple always hoped they'd have plenty of together. Both are in good spirits, as Steve even hopes to hike the Manitou Incline later this year.
"Doctor's tell me I'll die of old age before I day of Parkinson's," Steve said.
The family believes Steve will not only be able to accomplish his goals, but will conquer a disease that affects so many.
