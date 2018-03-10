Walk-offs bite UCCS baseball Saturday

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs baseball team narrowly dropped two games at No. 8 Colorado Mesa on Saturday.

Both games ended in walk-offs for the Mavericks as the first ended 7-6 in the 11th inning before Colorado Mesa took the second game 4-3 in the seventh inning.

After trailing by two runs in the first game, Jeremy Hocmuth singled to drive in Efrain Medina and Cody North to tie up the game in the seventh inning. Then in the ninth inning, Media doubled to send Matthew McDermott home, making it a 6-5 Mountain Lion.

However, the Mavericks tied it up in the bottom of the ninth inning before John Ballard drove in Farmer with a single to center field in the 11th inning to take the game.

Zach Hall led UCCS with three RBIs, two of which came on a two-run homer in the first inning.

Daniel Silva had four strikeouts in seven innings of work, allowing six hits for the Mountain Lions.

The second game saw UCCS climb back from a three-run deficit before Jordan Stubbings doubled to right center field to drive in JJ Carr in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn the second walk-off of the day.

Hocmuth had two runs for UCCS after going 1 of 2 at the plate while getting on base twice after also being hit by a pitch.

The two lossed slipped UCCS to 9-10 overall and 3-4 in the RMAC. The Mountain Lions will look to avoid the series sweep on Sunday when they play one more game at noon.