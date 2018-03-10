Pueblo firefighters will monitor fire overnight along Arkansas River

Pueblo firefighters will be working through the night to monitor a fire burning along the Arkansas River bottom.

According to Pueblo Fire, about two acres is burning from a fire that may have rekindled from last week on North Pueblo Blvd.

The fire is burning along the Arkansas River bottom in old cottonwood trees, some of which are burning from the inside.

Heavy winds are a factor in gaining control of the fire, so fire crews will monitor the fire over night.

There are no structures threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.