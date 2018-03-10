Pueblo firefighters will monitor fire overnight along Arkansas River

Pueblo firefighters will be working through the night to monitor a fire burning along the Arkansas River bottom.
According to Pueblo Fire, about two acres is burning from a fire that may have rekindled from last week on North Pueblo Blvd.
The fire is burning along the Arkansas River bottom in old cottonwood trees, some of which are burning from the inside.
Heavy winds are a factor in gaining control of the fire, so fire crews will monitor the fire over night.
There are no structures threatened at this time.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
Search and rescue teams in Teller County walked in a spiral grid today near the area where a hiker found a human skull Friday night. The sheriff's office said that the skull and other bone fragments were recovered near the Catamount Trail along the northern slope of Pikes Peak.
