Customers lined up for annual crawfish boil in Colorado Springs

It's a special time of year at 'Momma Pearl's Kitchen' in Rockrimmon.

The local Cajun restaurant held its annual crawfish boils Saturday. Customers lined up before the restaurant even opened it's doors to be the first in line for the Louisiana delicacy.

Some of which traveled all the way from Tucson, AZ. "I did actually come to see my best friends, but I can't get crawfish made the correct way. He's the only one who makes it the best way."

Chef Robert Burnet talks about how the restaurant makes the seafood delight. "We boil 'em up in our custom boiler, and we take 'em out to our customers. We serve 'em with potatoes corn and sausage and do a real Louisana style fais do-do right here at Momma Pearls."

Chef Burnet is an expert as he is a New Orleans native who relocated to the Springs after Hurricane Katrina.

He started the crawfish boils five years ago and ships the seafood in fresh every Saturday from a farm in Louisiana.