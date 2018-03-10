Fundraiser held in Falcon to help conserve natural resources

A fundraiser was held in Falcon Saturday to help conserve natural resources, support local youth and even save money on water bills.

Members of the El Paso County Conservation District came to the Big R Store in Falcon to answer questions on their organization and had a cookout with attendees. Members talked about a number of things valuable to the natural community like rain barrels, soil, and fed visitors some of their pasture raised beef.

Those who purchased a 55-gallon rain barrel at the event will be able to save money on their water bill and support natural resources.

Conservation Districts have been used as a way to help landowners better use the resources nature has to offer for many years dating back all the way back to the 'Dust Bowl Era.'

"We have been a district since 1983 and our goals and our missions are to educate landowners help them with problems they may be having regarding soil erosion fire mitigation water quality and just to educate the community and our kids," said....

The El Paso County District also maintains a large soil tunnel that they use as a tool at schools to help teach children about soil erosion.

Anyone with questions can visit their office at 5610 Industrial Place in Colorado Springs or call them at 719-600-4706. For more information you can also visit their Facebook page.