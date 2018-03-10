Saturday Night Weather; Temps cool, Fire danger eases

Today's Forecast:

A bubble of high pressure coming down from the north will scour out clouds that will be around this evening, by the overnight. Leaving our part of the world cooler and clearer, for Sunday...with much less wind. It will buys us sunshine Monday too, with slightly warmer temps. A nice, juicy storm in Southern California will probably never get here, because it is forecast to slide just south...and dissipate as it does. Which means, dry conditions continue through Friday, at least. And, come Wednesday, a big-time warm up is coming, maybe into the 70s (along with elevated Fire Danger.)

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 23, High - 46. Clearing up tonight with diminishing NW winds. Sunny & cooler Sunday.

PUEBLO: Low - 20, High - 50. Clearing up tonight with diminishing NW winds. Sunny side up, cooler Sunday.

CANON CITY: Low - 24, High - 49. Clearing up tonight with diminishing NW winds. Sunny all day & cooler Sunday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 16, High - 42. Clearing up tonight, blustery early, with diminishing NW winds. Sunny & cool Sunday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 15, High - 42. Clearing up tonight with diminishing NW winds. Sunny & cool Sunday.

PLAINS: Low - 25, High - 52. Clearing up tonight with diminishing NW winds. Sunny & cooler Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 24, High - 47. Clearing up tonight with diminishing NW winds. Sunny & cooler Sunday.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: At this point? None in sight. Only possibility for now is next weekend, so be aware, dry weather continues.