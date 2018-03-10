Inch by inch search underway after human skull located on Catamount Trail

Search and rescue teams in Teller County walked in a spiral grid today near the area where a hiker found a human skull Friday night. The sheriff's office said that the skull and other bone fragments were recovered near the Catamount Trail along the northern slope of Pikes Peak.

Commander Greg Couch of the Teller County Sheriff's Office said in addition to the search teams, deputies have received assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and are expecting a team of cadaver dogs from Colorado Canines to also join the investigation.

The remains were found in an area close to the location where missing Colorado Springs woman Micah Lambert was last seen. She disappeared in mid-September.

"It's a very slow process because it's meticulous," Commander Couch explained about their approach to the investigation. "Just think about how many acres of trees and everything are out here and we've got to go inch by inch, we form a line and we go inch by inch.

Meticulous process attempting to recover any evidence on scene #TCSO pic.twitter.com/mnGp3xss6j — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) March 10, 2018



The Teller County Coroner has received the remains and is in contact with a dental expert to try and make a positive identification. Couch expects that to occur sometime next week.