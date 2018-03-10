CSU youth development program holds Super Saturday event

Colorado State University 4-H Extension Program held a Super Saturday event to encourage kids to be a part of the community and showcase what the program offers.

According to 4-H youth development leaders, 4H is a way to get kids connected to the community and build valuable skills that they can use later on in life. "This is important because 4H is what we call a positive youth development program through interest based projects like robotics or fine arts or dog obedience for example through those interests that draw youths to our programs they learn what we call life skills," said Emily Killeen, 4H Agent.

The event was for kids of all ages from five years to 18 years, with activities ranging from digital photography, dutch oven cooking, all about guinea pigs and more.

There were plenty of kids, parents and 4-H leaders at the event to explain all the benefits of getting involved in the programs. The event was held at Skyview Middle School all Saturday afternoon.

For more information on the youth programs, click here.