Mom of boy who shot sister pleads not guilty to endangerment

A woman who returned to work after discovering her 8-year-old son repeatedly shot and wounded his 4-year-old sister has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment charges.
Twenty-seven-year-old Alyssa Edwards pleaded not guilty Wednesday via video in an Ashland, Ohio court.
Prosecutors say Edwards was notified of the shooting at her home in Hayesville, roughly 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland, on Saturday and went home. Prosecutors say she checked the girl's injuries and headed back to work on a horse farm, not taking the girl to a hospital until hours after the shooting.
A message seeking comment was left Wednesday at the office of Edwards' attorney.
The girl remains hospitalized in stable condition.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
Search and rescue teams in Teller County walked in a spiral grid today near the area where a hiker found a human skull Friday night. The sheriff's office said that the skull and other bone fragments were recovered near the Catamount Trail along the northern slope of Pikes Peak.
