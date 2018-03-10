Fire burning across three state lines including Colorado

A large wildfire is burning across three state lines including Colorado Saturday.

According to a release, the fire started late Friday afternoon in Union County, NM, multiple agencies responded to the blaze including Los Lunas, NM and State Forestry crews. The fire spread northwest into Colorado in Baca and Las Animas County Saturday.

AFD crews will deploy this morning to the Stateline Fire near Clayton NM. Our resources will be part of a statewide Task Force. Stay safe brothers & sisters. #AFDBrave @iafflocal244 @cabq pic.twitter.com/5s5e44W8Hq — Albuquerque Fire (@abqfire) March 10, 2018

The fire also crossed into Oklahoma in Cimarron County. Agencies from all three states are now working to get the fire under control, but wind direction has changed and will be coming out of the north-north west and is expected to help push the fire back.

The fire is estimated at 21,253 acres, 7,160 of which is in Colorado. It is being called the State Line Fire.

A residential structure in New Mexico has burned, but there is no immediate threat to other structures at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.