Colorado ski area suspends operations due to lack of snow

Hesperus Ski Area has suspended its winter operations due to a lack of snow.
The Durango Herald reported Sunday that the ski area already had to start its season late on Feb. 14, but now will be closed until further notice.
The small ski operation offers six trails on 60 skiable acres and a summit of 8,888 feet (2,709 meters). Kim Oyler, spokeswoman for Mountain Capital Partners, says the ski area relies entirely on natural snowfall for its operations. It will reopen if the area receives significant snowfall.
But Tom Renwick, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, says Southwest Colorado’s winter-less fate shows no signs of turning around in the upcoming week.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
Florida sheriff's deputy arrested after domestic dispute reveals home filled with drugs, ammunition, dog feces and guns left within reach of 2-year-old child.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
A federal jury in Denver has awarded $6 million to a convicted murderer who was beaten by a guard so severely that he must now use a wheelchair.
Search and rescue teams in Teller County walked in a spiral grid today near the area where a hiker found a human skull Friday night. The sheriff's office said that the skull and other bone fragments were recovered near the Catamount Trail along the northern slope of Pikes Peak.
Search and rescue teams in Teller County walked in a spiral grid today near the area where a hiker found a human skull Friday night. The sheriff's office said that the skull and other bone fragments were recovered near the Catamount Trail along the northern slope of Pikes Peak.