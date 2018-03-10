Pueblo pit bull survives severe attack by two other dogs

A Pueblo dog is home after being severely attacked by two other dogs in her own backyard.

News 5 learned from Pueblo Animal Control that Koda, a pit bull, sustained major injuries to her throat. Punctures went through her neck into her trachea. She also had severe cuts to her chest and front legs.

Pueblo Animal Control Officer Tasha Reed says she was called to Koda's home on the east side last week. She had to work quickly to get the dogs off of Koda and rushed her to the shelter to get her fixed up.

Officer Reed said, "I was elated when I found out that the victim dog was able to survive the night, that first night...we were able to reunite her with her family which is always an awesome experience for me."

Reed says the dogs who attacked Koda were surrendered by the owner to the shelter. This situation is under investigation.