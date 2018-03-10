Albertsons grocery store on Pueblo's south side to close in April

Another grocery in Pueblo will soon be closing. The south side Albertsons will be shutting down in April.

In an email statement, the company explained that this store was evaluated over the last year to look at options to improve performance. However, business analysis indicated it needed to close.

The news is devastating for people that live on the south side.

David Martinez says he has been shopping at Albertsons for years. He enjoys the ability to walk to the store from his home without having to waste money driving somewhere else.

There is a Walmart not too far from Albertsons. However, shoppers like Martinez say it doesn't stock the same food items as Albertsons. With the store closing next month, Martinez says he will miss the produce, meats, and other items he's been able to buy.

News of the closure has Martinez "kind of saddened...it's my go-to place for small stuff so I pretty much shop there."

Martinez says he fears the south side could become a food desert.

Albertsons says 60 people work at the south side location. The company says it will make every effort to place those workers at other Safeway or Albertsons supermarkets.