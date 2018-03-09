Lewis-Palmer tops Pueblo West; Pueblo South falls late to Longmont in 4A Boys Final Four

4A state basketball took over the Denver Coliseum on Friday and unfortunately for Southern Colorado, two out of the three teams competing were sent home for the season.
Pueblo South was unable to solve Longmont's offensive attack, falling to the Trojans 71-60. As for Pueblo West, they lost on a last second charging call 56-54 sending Lewis-Palmer to the state title game on Saturday.
News-5 Sports will be there for all the action as the Rangers take on the Longmont Trojans for the 4A State Title.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
The Bent County Coroner was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he responded to the scene of a fatal crash while he was drunk.
A Colorado gun dealer and Discovery Channel reality TV show star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.
