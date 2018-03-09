Quantcast

Lewis-Palmer tops Pueblo West; Pueblo South falls late to Longmo - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Lewis-Palmer tops Pueblo West; Pueblo South falls late to Longmont in 4A Boys Final Four

Posted: Updated:

4A state basketball took over the Denver Coliseum on Friday and unfortunately for Southern Colorado, two out of the three teams competing were sent home for the season.

Pueblo South was unable to solve Longmont's offensive attack, falling to the Trojans 71-60. As for Pueblo West, they lost on a last second charging call 56-54 sending Lewis-Palmer to the state title game on Saturday.

News-5 Sports will be there for all the action as the Rangers take on the Longmont Trojans for the 4A State Title.

