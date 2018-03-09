Police investigating rolling shootout near Fountain and Murray

Quantcast

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt near the intersection of S. Murray Blvd. and E. Fountain Blvd. Friday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the area around 3:45 p.m. Friday after they received a call about two cars with people inside shooting at each other. 

Later, two people showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds, with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released suspect information. 

