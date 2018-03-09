Police investigating rolling shootout near Fountain and Murray

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt near the intersection of S. Murray Blvd. and E. Fountain Blvd. Friday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to the area around 3:45 p.m. Friday after they received a call about two cars with people inside shooting at each other.
Later, two people showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds, with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, and police have not released suspect information.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
The Bent County Coroner was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he responded to the scene of a fatal crash while he was drunk.
A Colorado gun dealer and Discovery Channel reality TV show star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.
