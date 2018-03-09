Human remains found in Teller County

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after human remains were found.
Deputies will be briefing the media at the Catamount Trailhead, which is between Divide and Woodland Park.
This is a developing story. We're reaching out for more information, and we'll bring more as we get it.
(We've updated this story to clarify the location of the media staging area)
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
The Bent County Coroner was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he responded to the scene of a fatal crash while he was drunk.
The Bent County Coroner was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he responded to the scene of a fatal crash while he was drunk.
A Colorado gun dealer and Discovery Channel reality TV show star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.
A Colorado gun dealer and Discovery Channel reality TV show star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.