Quantcast

Human remains found in Teller County - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Human remains found in Teller County

Posted: Updated:
TELLER COUNTY -

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after human remains were found.

Deputies will be briefing the media at the Catamount Trailhead, which is between Divide and Woodland Park.

This is a developing story. We're reaching out for more information, and we'll bring more as we get it.

(We've updated this story to clarify the location of the media staging area)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?