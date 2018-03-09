Flu season in Colorado leads to record-breaking hospitalizations

This flu season, now breaking records for the number of reported cases here in Colorado, although the number of cases are tapering off.

While doctors say it's tough to distinguish the flu from the cold at first, symptoms like intense body aches and coughing can set them apart.

"it's just been monstrous the amount of folks that we're seeing coming in are really pretty sick."

Dr. Ian Tullberg works in urgent care at UCHealth treating patients with debilitating symptoms tied to the flu like intense body aches and high fever.

"I always like to ask them, you know, 'do you just feel like you were hit by a bus?'" Tullberg said.

"Certainly that's not a medical definition at all but a lot of people will just say, 'yeah, i was just run over, I feel like garbage.'"

Across Colorado, it's more of the same.

According to statistics from the Colorado Department of Health, flu hospitalizations are up more than five hundred cases since the last flu season.





"it's a record season for Colorado, so we've had more cases in this influenza season than we have in any other year," said Hailey Zachary with El Paso County Health Department.

El Paso County Health Department as well as Pueblo City-County Health Department, both reporting the highest number of flu hospitalizations on record.

Right now, flu season is wrapping up and we're seeing the numbers tapering slightly.



But it is possible to see cases well into May, which is why Dr. Tullberg says the flu shot is still a good option.

"The viruses really don't care about calendars, they'll go out as long as people are catching it and spreading it."



The Colorado Department of Health will be publishing updated flu statistics later this summer and we'll bring you those updated numbers.