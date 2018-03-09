Repeat DUI offender sentenced to two years in prison

A repeat DUI offender, who hit and seriously injured a 12-year-old girl last summer was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of parole Friday afternoon.

33-year-old Chase Linnerud had earlier pleaded guilty to hitting a 12-year-old Lainey Parsons along Meridian Road. He also admitted to leaving the scene of the crash. It all happened while he was apparently driving drunk.

Court documents revealed Linnerud was arrested just over a month earlier for his second DUI in Teller County. His first was about 10 years before that in El Paso County.

Parsons was rushed into emergency surgery. She spent four days in the ICU recovering from broken bones, a severe concussion, and bruised lungs.

On Thursday, Parsons spoke with News 5 about her road to recovery and her hope that justice is served.

"It brings flashbacks, stuff like that, and how much...we went through so it's hard to see the man that caused all this pain." Parsons said.

Both Parsons and her mother read victim impact statements at the sentencing, detailing her recovery.

