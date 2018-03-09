Taekwondo coach convicted of sexual assault on a child

A former Colorado Springs Taekwondo instructor was convicted Friday of attempting to molest a child.

Forty-four-year-old Glenn Lainfiesta was convicted of a criminal attempt to commit sexual assault on a child in a position of trust, which is a felony. He was also convicted of a misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual contact.

He was acquitted of a felony charge of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust.

Lainfiesta worked at Academy of Life and Leadership Taekwondo in the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs as a sparring coach, when deputies began investigating him in April 2017. He eventually turned himself in after deputies began looking for him.

He will remain in custody at the El Paso County jail until his sentencing, which is set for May 29.