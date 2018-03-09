Taekwondo coach convicted of sexual assault on a child

A former Colorado Springs Taekwondo instructor was convicted Friday of attempting to molest a child.
Forty-four-year-old Glenn Lainfiesta was convicted of a criminal attempt to commit sexual assault on a child in a position of trust, which is a felony. He was also convicted of a misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual contact.
He was acquitted of a felony charge of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust.
Lainfiesta worked at Academy of Life and Leadership Taekwondo in the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs as a sparring coach, when deputies began investigating him in April 2017. He eventually turned himself in after deputies began looking for him.
He will remain in custody at the El Paso County jail until his sentencing, which is set for May 29.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
The Bent County Coroner was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he responded to the scene of a fatal crash while he was drunk.
The Bent County Coroner was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he responded to the scene of a fatal crash while he was drunk.
A Colorado gun dealer and Discovery Channel reality TV show star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.
A Colorado gun dealer and Discovery Channel reality TV show star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.