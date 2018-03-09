Volunteers needed for Medical Reserve Corps in Pueblo

The Pueblo City-County Health Department said it is looking for volunteers to help the community in the case of a disaster.
The Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is a program that started after the 9/11 attacks due to the large volunteer response to New York and Washington D.C. The program equips and trains people in the community to help during a natural disaster or other emergency with impacts on the local level.
The Pueblo MRC recently assisted with wildfire response and the H1N1 flu response in 2009.
If you're interested in signing up, call 719-583-4925.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
The Bent County Coroner was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he responded to the scene of a fatal crash while he was drunk.
A Colorado gun dealer and Discovery Channel reality TV show star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.
