Volunteers needed for Medical Reserve Corps in Pueblo

The Pueblo City-County Health Department said it is looking for volunteers to help the community in the case of a disaster.

The Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is a program that started after the 9/11 attacks due to the large volunteer response to New York and Washington D.C. The program equips and trains people in the community to help during a natural disaster or other emergency with impacts on the local level.

The Pueblo MRC recently assisted with wildfire response and the H1N1 flu response in 2009.

If you're interested in signing up, call 719-583-4925.