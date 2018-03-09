Pueblo Police arrest man after brief standoff

Pueblo Police arrested a man after he pulled a gun on someone and barricaded himself inside a building in the 1200 block of East Abriendo Friday afternoon.
News 5 Photojournalist Carl Winder saw police use a stun gun on the suspect.
@PuebloPolice1 used a stun gun to take down a man who had a gun on the 1200 block of E Abriendo. The suspect threaten to kill a man. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/EOPOZ1kAUX— Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) March 9, 2018
Police said the scene is still active, but there is no risk to the public as of 4 p.m. Friday.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
News 5 Investigates has uncovered more troubling cases of abuse and neglect at El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch. These cases were kept out of the public's eye until an open records request unsealed documents that haven't been publicly published, until now. El Pueblo closed its doors for good after the State suspended its license in the fall of 2017, but News 5 Investigates found information showing state officials knew about abuse and neglect years before this action was t...
News 5 Investigates has uncovered more troubling cases of abuse and neglect at El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch. These cases were kept out of the public's eye until an open records request unsealed documents that haven't been publicly published, until now. El Pueblo closed its doors for good after the State suspended its license in the fall of 2017, but News 5 Investigates found information showing state officials knew about abuse and neglect years before this action was t...
A Colorado gun dealer and Discovery Channel reality TV show star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.
A Colorado gun dealer and Discovery Channel reality TV show star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.