Pueblo Police arrest man after brief standoff

Pueblo Police arrested a man after he pulled a gun on someone and barricaded himself inside a building in the 1200 block of East Abriendo Friday afternoon.

News 5 Photojournalist Carl Winder saw police use a stun gun on the suspect.

@PuebloPolice1 used a stun gun to take down a man who had a gun on the 1200 block of E Abriendo. The suspect threaten to kill a man. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/EOPOZ1kAUX — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) March 9, 2018

Police said the scene is still active, but there is no risk to the public as of 4 p.m. Friday.