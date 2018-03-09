Quantcast

Pueblo Police arrest man after brief standoff

PUEBLO -

Pueblo Police arrested a man after he pulled a gun on someone and barricaded himself inside a building in the 1200 block of East Abriendo Friday afternoon.

News 5 Photojournalist Carl Winder saw police use a stun gun on the suspect.

Police said the scene is still active, but there is no risk to the public as of 4 p.m. Friday.

