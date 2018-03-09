Smoke visible from wildfire burning on Fort Carson

Multiple agencies are fighting an 1,800 acre fire on Fort Carson Thursday, which is producing smoke visible for miles around Southern Colorado.

Fort Carson officials say the "Orchard Canyon Fire" is about 40 percent contained, but said the perimeter of the fire is controlled.

Fire officials say it's burning near Booth Mountain, where no structures are being threatened and no injuries have been reported.

Fort Carson is performing air drops on the fire with three helicopters to help an estimated 120 people on the ground. Fort Carson firefighters, Fountain firefighters and other Army personnel are among those currently working to contain it.

Fort Carson officials say it started around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The cause is under investigation.