Bent County Coroner resigns after DUI arrest on scene of fatal crash

The Bent County Coroner was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he responded to the scene of a fatal crash while he was drunk.

The Bent County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 5 that Dave Roberts was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after he responded to a single-vehicle crash, which killed a 19-year-old Las Animas woman. Two other people suffered minor to moderate injuries in that crash.

Deputies told News 5 that Roberts resigned this morning.

A Colorado State Trooper told News 5 they smelled alcohol when the coroner was on scene and they asked him about it. He said he admitted he had "something to drink" that night.

Authorities administered a breathalyzer test on scene, and then tested him again at the county jail, where he blew a .087, which is .007 over the legal limit in Colorado.

He is charged with a DUI Per Se, which means he would have been arrested regardless if his driving was impacted or not, due to his blood alcohol content.

The trooper we spoke with said he's never heard of something like this happening in his 14 years as a state trooper.