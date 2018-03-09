Friday Evening Weather: Cooler Weekend, Limited Showers

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds linger this evening and overnight. Lows will be mild for this time of year in the 30's. A cold front will move in on Saturday to cool things off for the weekend. We should be able to hit highs in the 50's and low 60's ahead of the front, but actual highs will be determined by the speed of the front. It'll be a windy day with gusts over 30 mph and high fire danger. Many areas will have Red Flag Warnings in effect. Any shower activity will be very limited. The mountains west of I-25 and areas of the Palmer Divide will have the best chance for minimal precipitation.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 33, High - 56. Cloudy and mild tonight. Chance of a stray shower and windy on Saturday.

PUEBLO: Low - 30, High - 62. Mainly cloudy and mild overnight. Cooler, windy, and mainly dry for tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 35, High - 64. Some clouds and mild tonight. Windy with a small chance for stray showers on Saturday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 29, High - 44. Clouds and relatively mild tonight. Windy, cooler, and very limited shower activity tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's, High - 40's. Mainly cloudy and getting breezy overnight. Windy and cooler Saturday with isolated showers.

PLAINS: Low - 30's, High - 60's. Some clouds tonight with milder lows tonight. Windy with very limited shower chances on Saturday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - Near 30, High - 60's. Clouds and mild overnight. Windy on Saturday with clouds and cooler temperatures.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Colder air settles in for Sunday with highs only in the 40's and low 50's. Cloud cover lingers for most areas but winds will improve. The disturbance we've been watching for Monday/Tuesday is looking even less promising. Models are showing less abundant moisture and a track mainly to our south. We'll still keep a small chance for stray showers Monday, but most areas will likely stay dry. The rest of the new work and school week looks dry with returning sunshine. Highs will be near average in the 50's on Monday and then we'll return to the mid 50's and 60's for the rest of the work/school week. Winds will be quiet until Thursday and could bring high fire danger for the end of the week.