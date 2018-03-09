Friday Evening Weather: Cooler Weekend, Limited Showers

The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
News 5 Investigates has uncovered more troubling cases of abuse and neglect at El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch. These cases were kept out of the public's eye until an open records request unsealed documents that haven't been publicly published, until now. El Pueblo closed its doors for good after the State suspended its license in the fall of 2017, but News 5 Investigates found information showing state officials knew about abuse and neglect years before this action was t...
A Colorado gun dealer and Discovery Channel reality TV show star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.
