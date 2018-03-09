Colorado GOP to appoint Lebsock replacement

Majority Democrats in Colorado's House are losing one seat following the expulsion of Rep. Steve Lebsock on sexual misconduct allegations.
Colorado's Republican Party said Friday a GOP vacancy committee will appoint a replacement for the suburban Denver district.
Republicans get the seat because Lebsock changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican during the House debate on March 2 before his expulsion.
The GOP suggested it might not appoint a successor and allow Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, to do so.
But it says it won't reward what it calls "Democrats' bad behavior."
Five women accused Lebsock of harassment. Lebsock contested the claims.
Democrats will hold a 36-29 House majority after the appointment.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
News 5 Investigates has uncovered more troubling cases of abuse and neglect at El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch. These cases were kept out of the public's eye until an open records request unsealed documents that haven't been publicly published, until now. El Pueblo closed its doors for good after the State suspended its license in the fall of 2017, but News 5 Investigates found information showing state officials knew about abuse and neglect years before this action was t...
A repeat DUI offender will be back in court on Friday afternoon. 33-year-old Chase Linnerud pled guilty to hitting a 12-year-old girl last summer and leaving the scene. It all happened while he was apparently driving drunk. On Thursday the victim, Lainey Parsons, spoke with News 5 about her road to recovery and her hope that justice is served. Lainey and her mom, Shayla Parsons, will be attending the sentencing. Both will be reading victim impact statements t...
