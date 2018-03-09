Illegal grow busted in eastern El Paso County

On Thursday, March 1, multiple agencies executed a search warrant at a property in eastern El Paso County regarding an illegal marijuana grow.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with Metro Vice and Narcotics Intelligence to execute the search warrant.

The grow was on a property in the 33000 block of Big Springs Road.

The Sheriff's Office said they booked 35-year-old Oviel Fuentas-Duran on two felony charges for possession with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana concentrate.