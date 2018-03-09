Quantcast

Illegal grow busted in eastern El Paso County - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Illegal grow busted in eastern El Paso County

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
EL PASO COUNTY -

On Thursday, March 1, multiple agencies executed a search warrant at a property in eastern El Paso County regarding an illegal marijuana grow.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office worked in conjunction with Metro Vice and Narcotics Intelligence to execute the search warrant.

The grow was on a property in the 33000 block of Big Springs Road.

The Sheriff's Office said they booked 35-year-old Oviel Fuentas-Duran on two felony charges for possession with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana concentrate.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:57 PM EST2018-03-08 21:57:45 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • Layoffs at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center hit employees, Pueblo hard

    Layoffs at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center hit employees, Pueblo hard

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:33 PM EST2018-03-09 04:33:33 GMT

    Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.

    Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.

  • Years of abuse kept hidden at El Pueblo: Why hasn't anyone been held accountable?

    Years of abuse kept hidden at El Pueblo: Why hasn't anyone been held accountable?

    Friday, March 9 2018 3:11 PM EST2018-03-09 20:11:32 GMT

    News 5 Investigates has uncovered more troubling cases of abuse and neglect at El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch.  These cases were kept out of the public's eye until an open records request unsealed documents that haven't been publicly published, until now.  El Pueblo closed its doors for good after the State suspended its license in the fall of 2017, but News 5 Investigates found information showing state officials knew about abuse and neglect years before this action was t...

    News 5 Investigates has uncovered more troubling cases of abuse and neglect at El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch.  These cases were kept out of the public's eye until an open records request unsealed documents that haven't been publicly published, until now.  El Pueblo closed its doors for good after the State suspended its license in the fall of 2017, but News 5 Investigates found information showing state officials knew about abuse and neglect years before this action was t...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?