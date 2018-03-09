Crews fighting range fire at Fort Carson

A fire is burning at Fort Carson.
Fort Carson has reported that emergency personnel and 4th Infantry Division assets are currently fighting a range fire in training area 38 on post.
The base reported that approximately 1,800 acres have burned so far.
The Orchard Canyon fire, which started yesterday, has been contained to the training area, and the perimeter is controlled. No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.
Fort Carson said they dispatched two UH-60 Blackhawks and on UH-47 Chinook with bambi buckets, to assist firefighters with water drops.
According to Fort Carson, high wind may cause smoke to be seen in the Fountain area, and over I-25.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
A repeat DUI offender will be back in court on Friday afternoon. 33-year-old Chase Linnerud pled guilty to hitting a 12-year-old girl last summer and leaving the scene. It all happened while he was apparently driving drunk. On Thursday the victim, Lainey Parsons, spoke with News 5 about her road to recovery and her hope that justice is served. Lainey and her mom, Shayla Parsons, will be attending the sentencing. Both will be reading victim impact statements t...
News 5 Investigates has uncovered more troubling cases of abuse and neglect at El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch. These cases were kept out of the public's eye until an open records request unsealed documents that haven't been publicly published, until now. El Pueblo closed its doors for good after the State suspended its license in the fall of 2017, but News 5 Investigates found information showing state officials knew about abuse and neglect years before this action was t...
