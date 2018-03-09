Crews fighting range fire at Fort Carson

Quantcast

FORT CARSON -

A fire is burning at Fort Carson.

Fort Carson has reported that emergency personnel and 4th Infantry Division assets are currently fighting a range fire in training area 38 on post.

The base reported that approximately 1,800 acres have burned so far.

The Orchard Canyon fire, which started yesterday, has been contained to the training area, and the perimeter is controlled. No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

Fort Carson said they dispatched two UH-60 Blackhawks and on UH-47 Chinook with bambi buckets, to assist firefighters with water drops.

According to Fort Carson, high wind may cause smoke to be seen in the Fountain area, and over I-25.

