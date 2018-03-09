Quantcast

Colorado gun dealer, reality TV star, sentenced to prison - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado gun dealer, reality TV star, sentenced to prison

Posted: Updated:
DENVER (AP) -

A Colorado gun dealer and Discovery Channel reality TV show star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.
  
The Denver Post reports 54-year-old Richard Wyatt of Wheat Ridge was sentenced on Thursday to 78 months in prison for failing to report $1.1 million in income to the IRS, conspiracy and dealing firearms without a license.
  
He and his shop Gunsmoke Guns starred in the Discovery Channel TV show, "American Guns."
  
He was found guilty on 10 felony counts last year in U.S. District Court.
  
Wyatt's lawyer Brian Leedy tried to lower Wyatt's sentence to two and half years arguing that losing his ability to carry guns due to his felony convictions was a severe punishment already.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    Thursday, March 8 2018 4:57 PM EST2018-03-08 21:57:45 GMT

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • Layoffs at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center hit employees, Pueblo hard

    Layoffs at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center hit employees, Pueblo hard

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:33 PM EST2018-03-09 04:33:33 GMT

    Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.

    Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.

  • Repeat DUI offender to be sentenced, victim's family wants justice

    Repeat DUI offender to be sentenced, victim's family wants justice

    Thursday, March 8 2018 11:53 PM EST2018-03-09 04:53:04 GMT
    Lainey Parsons speaking about her road to recovery after being hit by an apparent drunk driverLainey Parsons speaking about her road to recovery after being hit by an apparent drunk driver

    A repeat DUI offender will be back in court on Friday afternoon.  33-year-old Chase Linnerud pled guilty to hitting a 12-year-old girl last summer and leaving the scene. It all happened while he was apparently driving drunk.  On Thursday the victim, Lainey Parsons, spoke with News 5 about her road to recovery and her hope that justice is served.  Lainey and her mom, Shayla Parsons, will be attending the sentencing. Both will be reading victim impact statements t...

    A repeat DUI offender will be back in court on Friday afternoon.  33-year-old Chase Linnerud pled guilty to hitting a 12-year-old girl last summer and leaving the scene. It all happened while he was apparently driving drunk.  On Thursday the victim, Lainey Parsons, spoke with News 5 about her road to recovery and her hope that justice is served.  Lainey and her mom, Shayla Parsons, will be attending the sentencing. Both will be reading victim impact statements t...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?