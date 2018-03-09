Colorado gun dealer, reality TV star, sentenced to prison

A Colorado gun dealer and Discovery Channel reality TV show star has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison.
The Denver Post reports 54-year-old Richard Wyatt of Wheat Ridge was sentenced on Thursday to 78 months in prison for failing to report $1.1 million in income to the IRS, conspiracy and dealing firearms without a license.
He and his shop Gunsmoke Guns starred in the Discovery Channel TV show, "American Guns."
He was found guilty on 10 felony counts last year in U.S. District Court.
Wyatt's lawyer Brian Leedy tried to lower Wyatt's sentence to two and half years arguing that losing his ability to carry guns due to his felony convictions was a severe punishment already.
