Your Healthy Family: UCHealth Memorial has new med helicopter based in Colorado Springs

This new medical helicopter is more powerful, faster and can fly higher than the Memorial Star that served our region for 15 years
A ride in a medical helicopter as a patient is something none of us ever want to experience.  If you are severely injured or critically ill transport by helicopter to the hospital can often save lives.  

In southern Colorado UCHealth Memorial is retiring the old medical helicopter “Memorial Star” as the new “LifeLine” medical helicopter comes on line.  

The Airbus H-125 is the newest air asset in UCHealth’s LifeLine fleet.  The sharp looking helicopter is red and white and is faster, more powerful, and able to higher than the outgoing Memorial Star, which makes it better suited to perform in the variety of terrain in southern Colorado.

Matthew Bergland is a Flight Paramedic with UCHealth LifeLine, and has flown over 1,000 mission in our region.  Matthew says this new asset will make a big difference. “In the search and rescue configuration say if you were to fall and hurt yourself near the top of Pikes Peak we have the capability to get to your side and transport you to the safe environment of the hospital where you can get the care you need.”

The new helicopter is also equipped with night vision and the latest avionics, like the advanced terrain avoidance system.  When missions take them into the mountains and difficult terrain they can operate more safely.

“The terrain avoidance system provides synthetic vision, which allows for a terrain mapping system.  Anytime we get into mountainous regions we can see exactly what the ground looks like, and figure out how we are going to approach and be able to get into the accident scene as safely as possible.”

The new LifeLine came online Monday March 5th.

