Teen dies in rollover crash near Las Animas

Teen dies in rollover crash near Las Animas

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
BENT COUNTY -

The Colorado State Patrol has reported they are investigating a fatal, single vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night in Bent County.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Bent County Road 12, approximately two miles northeast of Las Animas.

According to State Patrol, 16-year-old Nicholas Cutter was traveling northbound on County Road 12 when he lost control of his pick-up truck and rolled the vehicle on to it's roof. Cutter was not wearing a seat belt, but sustained only minor injuries.

Two other passengers were also not wearing seat belts and had to be transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta. These two un-named individuals received minor to moderate injuries.

A third passenger, 19-year-old Danielle Gonzales, died in the crash. The Las Animas resident was not wearing a seat belt, and was declared dead at the scene.

State Patrol said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. 

  • Colorado Senate passes bill approving concealed carry without permit

    The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.  

  • Layoffs at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center hit employees, Pueblo hard

    Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.

  • Repeat DUI offender to be sentenced, victim's family wants justice

    A repeat DUI offender will be back in court on Friday afternoon.  33-year-old Chase Linnerud pled guilty to hitting a 12-year-old girl last summer and leaving the scene. It all happened while he was apparently driving drunk.  On Thursday the victim, Lainey Parsons, spoke with News 5 about her road to recovery and her hope that justice is served.  Lainey and her mom, Shayla Parsons, will be attending the sentencing. Both will be reading victim impact statements t...

