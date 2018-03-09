Teen dies in rollover crash near Las Animas

The Colorado State Patrol has reported they are investigating a fatal, single vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night in Bent County.
The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Bent County Road 12, approximately two miles northeast of Las Animas.
According to State Patrol, 16-year-old Nicholas Cutter was traveling northbound on County Road 12 when he lost control of his pick-up truck and rolled the vehicle on to it's roof. Cutter was not wearing a seat belt, but sustained only minor injuries.
Two other passengers were also not wearing seat belts and had to be transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta. These two un-named individuals received minor to moderate injuries.
A third passenger, 19-year-old Danielle Gonzales, died in the crash. The Las Animas resident was not wearing a seat belt, and was declared dead at the scene.
State Patrol said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
