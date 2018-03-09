Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Thursday morning, Summit County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a skier that collided with a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the skier was taken to a first aid room and administered care. The skier was later pronounced dead in the room.
The Sheriff's Office said they will not release information about the identity of the skier until first of kin are notified.
It is unclear at this time if the skier was wearing a helmet.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
A repeat DUI offender will be back in court on Friday afternoon. 33-year-old Chase Linnerud pled guilty to hitting a 12-year-old girl last summer and leaving the scene. It all happened while he was apparently driving drunk. On Thursday the victim, Lainey Parsons, spoke with News 5 about her road to recovery and her hope that justice is served. Lainey and her mom, Shayla Parsons, will be attending the sentencing. Both will be reading victim impact statements t...
News 5 Investigates has uncovered more troubling cases of abuse and neglect at El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch. These cases were kept out of the public's eye until an open records request unsealed documents that haven't been publicly published, until now. El Pueblo closed its doors for good after the State suspended its license in the fall of 2017, but News 5 Investigates found information showing state officials knew about abuse and neglect years before this action was t...
