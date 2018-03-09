Quantcast

Skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

Written By Tyler Dumas
BRECKENRIDGE -

Thursday morning, Summit County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a skier that collided with a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the skier was taken to a first aid room and administered care. The skier was later pronounced dead in the room.

The Sheriff's Office said they will not release information about the identity of the skier until first of kin are notified.

It is unclear at this time if the skier was wearing a helmet.

