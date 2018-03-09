Friday Morning Weather: Cloudy And Warm To End The Week!

Today's Forecast:
Warm air and cloud cover dominate the forecast today with windier conditions hugging the mountains. Despite the cloud cover increasing as the day moves on, we'll still warm up thanks to some warm air left over from yesterday and a breezy down slope wind. Tonight we'll stay cloudy and mild with lows generally in the 30s, making it a nice night to get out and enjoy some of the night life through the region!
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 62; Low - 36. Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Cloudy and cool tonight.
PUEBLO: High - 69; Low - 32. Mostly cloudy, very warm and breezy. Cloudy and chilly tonight.
CANON CITY: High - 66; Low - 36. Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Cloudy and cool tonight.
WOODLAND PARK: High - 52; Low - 30. Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Cloudy and cool tonight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 50s; Low - 30s. Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Cloudy and cool tonight.
PLAINS: High - 60s/70s; Low - 30s. Building clouds, very warm and breezy. Cloudy and cool tonight.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60s; Low - 30s. Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Cloudy and cool tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:
A cold front will bring strong winds and spotty showers to the northern Pikes Peak region Saturday. Any rain or a wintry mix looks to primarily stay on the Palmer Divide Saturday, but a few spotty showers could make it into Colorado Springs during the afternoon. It will be windy and dry for nearly all areas south of Colorado Springs. Any snowfall we see early Saturday evening around the Palmer Divide will likely come with very small accumulation, keeping in mind the warm ground will want to melt things down pretty quickly.
Thursday afternoon CEO Mike Cafasso announced layoffs and the closure of the medical surgery unit, telemetry unit and a reduced intensive care unit at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo.
The Colorado Senate has passed SB 18-097, which calls for allowing the carrying of a concealed handgun without a permit.
A repeat DUI offender will be back in court on Friday afternoon. 33-year-old Chase Linnerud pled guilty to hitting a 12-year-old girl last summer and leaving the scene. It all happened while he was apparently driving drunk. On Thursday the victim, Lainey Parsons, spoke with News 5 about her road to recovery and her hope that justice is served. Lainey and her mom, Shayla Parsons, will be attending the sentencing. Both will be reading victim impact statements t...
Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
