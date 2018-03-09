District 20 says rumors of planned attack at DCC are not credible

Academy District 20 said rumored threats of a planned school attack at Discovery Canyon High School "do not appear to be credible."

The district said it was alerted to threats around 9:25 p.m. Thursday night via Safe2Tell and by monitoring social media. The rumors warned of an attack during a St. Baldrick's event happening at the school Friday.

There will be additional security at the school Friday as a precaution, which is standard district protocol.

The district said no actual threat has been made against the school. District Spokesperson Allison Cortez said students overheard rumors from other students and via social media.

The district sent out the following email to parents Thursday night, which read:

"DCC Families,

Tonight several Safe2Tell tips were submitted regarding students hearing rumors of a planned school attack at DCC High School during tomorrow's St. Baldrick's event.

These threats do not appear to be credible. There has not been an actual threat made against the school, only reports of students overhearing rumors from other students, primarily on social media.

The district will follow its established protocols and place additional security at the school tomorrow as a precautionary measure.

Thank you for your continued support and cooperation."