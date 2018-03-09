Pueblo South advances to 4A Girls Title game

It took overtime to get them there but the Pueblo South girls basketball is back in the state title game.

The Colts beat Mesa Ridge 74-62, Thursday, to get back into the 4A title game. Senior Maya Austin scored the tying layup for Pueblo South to extend the game at the Denver Coliseum.

It will be a rematch of 2017 as Evergreen locked down defensively to beat Widefield 48-32. Evergreen beat Pueblo South 45-35 for their first state title in team history.

The Widefield loss signals the end of head coach Jim Mason, announcing his retirement prior to the season. He was the head coach for 22 years.

4A Boys Final Four gets underway Friday afternoon. Top seeded Pueblo South takes on Longmont at 4pm followed by Lewis-Palmer vs. Pueblo West.

------------------------------------------

3A girls bracket is down to the final four after Thursday night.

CSCS rallied in the second half to beat Centauri 52-37. CSCS will play Moffat County Friday evening.

St. Mary's made quick work of Cedaredge with a 64-33 win to advance to the final four.

The Pirates will meet Lamar who beat Pagosa Springs 42-33 on Thursday night.