Awareness Week: Wildfire Safety And Mitigation

Colorado has had some devastating fires over the years, including the Black Forest Fire and Waldo Canyon Fire, which both burned many homes and buildings. Wildfires need fuel like dry vegetation to burn so it's important to make sure your home is protected from the dry vegetation surrounding your home.

The best defense is to have a maintainable and defense space around your home. That means having an area around your home or structure where vegetation is treated, cleared, or reduced to slow or stop the progress of wildfires. Creating these areas can also help prevent fire from spreading to neighboring homes or surrounding forest. Defensible areas also allow room for firefighters to work when fighting a fire.

When fire danger is high you should avoid the use of matches or anything else that could ignite a fire, areas that could become surrounded by fire, and make sure that hot parts of motorized equipment are kept away from flammable material. Also avoid general burning and tossing cigarettes. If you see smoke, call it in immediately.