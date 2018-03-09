Billy Christopoulos named to Atlantic Hockey all-conference team

Air Force junior Billy Christopoulos was named to the all-Atlantic Hockey Conference third team, as voted on by the coaches and announced today by the league office.

In conference game only, Christopoulos led the conference in goals against average (2.14) and tied for second in shutouts (3), tied for third in wins (13) and tied for fifth in saves percentage (.915).

A native of Raleigh, N.C., he was named the Atlantic Hockey Goalie of the Month three times (October, January and February) and the Goalie of the Week twice. He started every game this season (36) and ranks second in the nation in minutes played (2,112). His 18 overall wins rank ninth in the nation.

The Falcons have had a goaltender earn all-conference honors for three straight years (Shane Starrett in 2016 and 2017). Since joining Atlantic Hockey for the 2006-07 season, the Falcons have had a goaltender earn all-conference/all-tournament honors in nine of the 12 years (Andrew Volkening, 2007-10; Jason Torf, 2011-12; Shane Starrett, 2016-17; Billy Christopoulos, 2018).