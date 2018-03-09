Hospital union helps laid off St. Mary-Corwin employees

The CEO of St. Mary Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo says they will cut 300 positions in what he calls a game changing transformation, to focus on strengths.

It's been devastating news for the Pueblo healthcare community and the employees, many of whom did not see this coming.

News 5 was told they have been offered severance packages and job placement services but most, will be out of a job by May 1st.

Of the 300 being laid off 87 are union employees.

That means, they have contracts in place to add an extra level of protection in these moments of crisis.

"It is emotional, I feel really bad for those that are losing their jobs," Linda Sanchez, a member of the Communications Workers of America union said.

300 jobs... 300 families... 300 lives turned upside down.

"I didn't expect it, it was kind of like I was blindsided by it," Marcy Harris, President of the Communication Workers of America union said.

"It's going to be a big hit for Pueblo," Sanchez said.

Almost a third are part of their union.

"I know what it's like," Sanchez said.

Sanchez has been working at this hospital for 39 years now. In that time, she's been laid off twice.

"Between the hospital and the union, they did help get me back on to the hospital so I'm hoping that they have that choice also again," she said.

Her job saved on this round of cuts, leaving her with a feeling of guilt.

"It's difficult knowing that we're there and they're not," she said.

The union president, Marcy Harris, says their workers have what's called "bumping rights" which helped place Sanchez after her previous layoffs.

"There are still going to be some jobs that are going be available that some of the people will get placed in, but it will be seniority," she said.

In the meantime, they plan to meet with human resources to review their contracts, making sure they're getting the 12 week severance package that's been written into their contracts.

"It's sad, it's heavy on my heart," she said. "I'm praying for a lot of families and hopefully we can get with human resources to place a majority of the people."

Job fairs are also in the works for those who don't get placed into other departments.