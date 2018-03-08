Repeat DUI offender to be sentenced, victim's family wants justice

Lainey Parsons speaking about her road to recovery after being hit by an apparent drunk driver

A repeat DUI offender will be back in court on Friday afternoon.

33-year-old Chase Linnerud plead guilty to hitting a 12-year-old girl last summer and leaving the scene. It all happened while he was apparently driving drunk.

On Thursday the victim, Lainey Parsons, spoke with News 5 about her road to recovery and her hope that justice is served.

Lainey and her mom, Shayla Parsons, will be attending the sentencing. Both will be reading victim impact statements to let the judge and Linnerud know just how traumatic this experience has been.

As News 5 reported last year, Lainey was walking in the Falcon area along Meridian Road when Linnerud slammed into her with his car. He then drove off and barricaded himself inside his home for three hours while Lainey was rushed into emergency surgery. She spent four days in the ICU recovering from broken bones, a severe concussion, and bruised lungs. Linnerud, however, only spent one night in jail and was back on the roads the next day.

Court documents reveal that Linnerud was arrested just over a month earlier for his second DUI in Teller County. His first was about 10 years before that in El Paso County.

On Thursday Lainey told News 5 she was nervous about Friday, knowing she will be coming face-to-face with Linnerud.

Lainey said, "It brings flashbacks, stuff like that, and how much...we went through so it's hard to see the man that caused all this pain."

Shayla Parsons said, "I think that it will be helpful to go through the sentencing process and try to feel like there's some kind of justice, hopefully, because we need that...and she deserves it."

The family says it's time for Linnerud to pay for what he's done and get him off the road to prevent someone else from getting hurt.

Linnerud's sentencing will take place on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

