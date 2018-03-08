Jones scores in OT to lift Blue Jackets over Avalanche 5-4

Authorities in Oklahoma have found the body of a 7-month-old boy sought as part of an Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.
One man is dead after leading an El Paso County Deputy on a high speed chase Wednesday night. Just before 1:30 a.m., an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a vehicle driving erratically heading west bound down Woodmen Rd.
District 11 announced the lockdowns at Chipeta Elementary School and Swigert Academy have concluded roughly 2 hours after they were put in place.
St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo told employees a little less than 300 employees of layoffs as the organization works to restructure and focus on core programs.
